flydubai resumes direct flights between Dubai and Pisa

flydubai has announced the resumption of its direct flights between Dubai and Pisa, operating three times a week from April 1, 2025, via Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport (DXB). This service enhances connectivity between the GCC and Italy’s Tuscany region, benefiting both tourists and business travelers.

Pisa Airport strengthens its role as an international hub, supporting tourism and economic growth in Tuscany. Passengers from Pisa will also gain seamless access to flydubai’s extensive network, including destinations like Mombasa, Langkawi, the Maldives, and Zanzibar.

Jeyhun Efendi, flydubai’s Senior Vice President, emphasised the airline’s commitment to expanding underserved markets, especially as demand rises ahead of the summer travel season. Toscana Aeroporti CEO Roberto Naldi highlighted the route’s importance in boosting global trade and tourism.

flydubai currently serves five Italian destinations—Catania, Milan-Bergamo, Naples, Olbia (seasonal), and Pisa—offering Business Class passengers lie-flat seats and premium dining, while Economy Class travellers enjoy comfortable reclining seats with adjustable headrests. The airline operates 88 Boeing 737s across a growing network of over 130 destinations worldwide.