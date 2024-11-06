Singapore Airlines invests S$1.1 billion in Next-Gen Airbus A350 cabin retrofits to redefine premium travel

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced a S$1.1 billion investment in a multi-year programme to retrofit its 41 Airbus A350-900 long-haul and ultra-long-range (ULR) aircraft with cutting-edge cabin products, targeting an enhanced premium travel experience.

This major cabin upgrade includes introducing luxurious First Class suites on seven A350-900ULR aircraft, setting new standards for ultra-long-haul travel. Business Class cabins will feature redesigned seats across all 41 aircraft, offering improved privacy, comfort, and convenience.

Alongside premium upgrades, Economy and Premium Economy cabins will receive refreshed interiors, while all classes will enjoy SIA’s latest KrisWorld in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, allowing greater personalisation. The first retrofitted A350-900 is expected to enter service in 2026, with the entire programme scheduled for completion by 2030.

CEO Goh Choon Phong highlighted the airline’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, noting that these upgrades reflect extensive customer insights. The programme will ensure that SIA maintains its reputation for service excellence and sets new benchmarks in luxury and comfort for global travellers.