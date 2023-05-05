Aer Lingus Regional summer schedule takes off, operated by Emerald Airlines

Emerald Airlines, the exclusive operator of Aer Lingus Regional services has commenced its summer schedule across 30 routes. The airline is now servicing a number of summer sun hotspots, including Jersey and Newquay, as well as the soon-to-commence route from Dublin-Brest, Brittany, operational from the 20th of May.

To kick-start the Summer Season, Aer Lingus Regional services between Cork-Bristol, Dublin-Liverpool, Belfast-Newcastle, and Belfast-Isle of Man, have now commenced.

Passengers travelling on the Aer Lingus Regional network can also connect seamlessly onto a number of routes on the wider Aer Lingus transatlantic network from Dublin Airport – providing a plethora of choice this summer season.

Commenting on the announcement, Keith Butler, Chief Executive Officer at Emerald Airlines said: “We are delighted to be providing our customers with additional choice throughout the busy summer period. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly getaway, a weekend break, or simply visiting friends throughout the summer months, we are offering more choice and great value when planning trips away this season.

Similarly, we are very pleased to have begun our services between Cork-Bristol, Dublin-Liverpool, Belfast-Newcastle and the Isle of Man. These new routes will not only provide our customers with more options to connect with friends and family but also support vital business and tourism links between Ireland and the UK.”

With more flights and more choice for the travelling public, the airline has progressively bolstered its 2023 schedule, with over 2.5 million seats on sale, across 30 routes and 20 destinations in Ireland, the UK, France, and the Channel Islands.

Summer Sun Hotstops

Jersey (Fly from Dublin and Belfast City Airport)

With 24 stunning beaches to choose from, visitors will be spoilt for choice when holidaying in Jersey. For all the foodies out there — Jersey has a number of top-rated restaurants to cosy cafes, oyster tasting to ice cream, offering a wide choice of mouth-watering treats.

Cornwall, Newquay (Fly from Dublin and Belfast City Airport)

Known as the surf capital of England, visitors will be spoilt for choice when it comes to outdoor activities in Newquay — making it the perfect sun destination.

Brest, Brittany (Fly from Dublin – commencing 20th of May)

The Summer Seasonal Service to Brest, Brittany, is perfect for those looking for a relaxing trip away to one of the most peaceful regions in the Northwest of France.