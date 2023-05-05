Eindhoven Airport seeks to connect with Belgian and French destinations through agreement with Flixbus

Eindhoven Airport, a Dutch airport close to the Belgian border, is aiming to expand its network by offering road connections to cities such as Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent and even Paris this summer.

The airport currently has 87 destinations and wants to gradually add several cities from June through a recently closed deal with Flixbus. This agreement will allow travellers to quickly, comfortably, and sustainably travel to Belgium and France.

Passengers can park at the airport and use the terminal’s facilities, while Flixbus provides transportation by coach. The airport director, Roel Hellemons, said to the aviation portal Luchtvaartnieuws that he expects this new service to be beneficial for both Dutch and Belgian travellers.