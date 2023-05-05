Air France KLM Group reports loss of EUR 1.2 billion for first quarter of 2023

Air France-KLM reports on the financial results for the first quarter of 2023. The airline group’s total revenue amounted to €8.5 billion, up 70% compared to the same period in 2022, which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passenger traffic also saw a strong recovery, with the number of passengers carried increasing by 64.6% to 22.3 million.

However, the group reported a net loss of €1.2 billion, due in part to higher fuel prices.

The airline group expects demand to continue to recover in the coming months but warns that the COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions continue to pose uncertainties and challenges.

The KLM figures have also been reported separately.