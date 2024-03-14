Qatar Airways and Aer Lingus launch new codeshare partnership

Qatar Airways and Aer Lingus are set to launch a new codeshare partnership starting March 13, 2024, offering customers expanded access to destinations across the UK and Ireland. This collaboration, part of Qatar Airways’ ongoing partnership expansion with International Airlines Group (IAG), will allow Qatar Airways to add its codeshare on flights operated by Aer Lingus and Aer Lingus Regional.

With this move, Qatar Airways solidifies its position in the European market by establishing codeshare coverage with all IAG carriers, including British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, and Aer Lingus.

Travellers will benefit from seamless connections between Qatar Airways and Aer Lingus flights through Dublin, London, and Manchester, facilitating travel between Irish and UK destinations such as Aberdeen, Belfast, Cork, and Glasgow via Qatar Airways’ global network through Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

Qatar Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, emphasized the partnership’s commitment to providing customers with a broader choice of global destinations, while Aer Lingus’ Chief Strategy and Planning Officer, Reid Moody, highlighted the warm welcome and friendly service awaiting Qatar Airways’ customers on Aer Lingus flights.

This codeshare partnership follows the recent expansion of the strategic alliance between Qatar Airways, British Airways, and Iberia, further enhancing global connectivity between countries served by the airlines involved.