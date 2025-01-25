easyJet flight from Rovaniemi to Geneva and Brussels Airlines flight to Kittilä diverted for technical reasons

An easyJet Airbus Airbus A320 registered HB-JXF, operating flight U2 1498 from Rovaniemi to Geneva on 24 January, was forced to make an emergency landing at Stockholm Arlanda with 115 people on board. The plane en route raised the alarm about smoke in the cabin.

At 20:40, the plane was forced to land at Arlanda. “The pilot reported that there was a smell of smoke in the cabin. It is an Airbus 320 with 115 people on board,” said air rescue leader Lars Nilsson.

Police and rescue services were called to the scene, but were able to leave without taking action. The plane is still in Arlanda at the time of writing. The fate of the passengers remains unknown.

On the same day, Brussels Airlines flight SN1027 from Brussels to Kittilä (Airbus A320 registered OO-SNK) was diverted to Lulea for an unknown reason. After three and a half hours on the ground, the plane was able to take off to its final destination Kittilä. As a consequence, the return flight to Brussels SN1028 was delayed by more than five hours.