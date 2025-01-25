Significant delays at Brussels Airport on Sunday due to runway maintenance? Airport reassures minimal impact

Philippe Touwaide, the federal airport mediator, warned of major disruptions at Brussels Airport on Sunday due to maintenance work. Between 10:00 and 18:00, only runway 25L will be operational, as runways 01/19 and 25R/07L will be closed. This unusual setup could cause delays, especially for departures, as runway 25L is primarily designed for landings.

Departures will require aircraft to taxi in reverse to the runway’s end and perform a turnaround, a process adding 2-3 minutes per flight and temporarily blocking the runway. Priority will be given to landings during this time.

Airport’s Response

Brussels Airport downplayed the potential impact and outlined a detailed schedule:

January 25, 14:00-16:00 : Calibration on runway 25L/07R; other runways operational.

: Calibration on runway 25L/07R; other runways operational. January 25, 23:00 – January 26, 06:00 : Maintenance on 25R/07L; other runways operational.

: Maintenance on 25R/07L; other runways operational. January 26, 10:00 – 18:00 : Maintenance on 25R/07L with a brief one-hour impact on runway 01/19.

: Maintenance on 25R/07L with a brief one-hour impact on runway 01/19. January 26, 22:00 – January 27, 06:00: Maintenance on 07L/25R; other runways operational.

The airport advises passengers to check their flight status online but expects minimal disruption overall.