Reus Airport expands UK connectivity with two new routes

André Orban
Reus Airport has inaugurated two new routes to the United Kingdom for the 2025 summer season, both operated by easyJet:

  • London Southend – Flights run twice weekly (Tuesdays and Saturdays) until October 25.
  • Belfast – Also operating twice weekly until October.

These additions strengthen Reus Airport’s network, now offering flights to 25 destinations across seven countries, surpassing last summer’s total. The launch was celebrated with a special event, highlighting the airport’s growing role in regional tourism.

