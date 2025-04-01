Reus Airport expands UK connectivity with two new routes

Reus Airport has inaugurated two new routes to the United Kingdom for the 2025 summer season, both operated by easyJet:

London Southend – Flights run twice weekly (Tuesdays and Saturdays) until October 25.

– Flights run twice weekly (Tuesdays and Saturdays) until October 25. Belfast – Also operating twice weekly until October.

These additions strengthen Reus Airport’s network, now offering flights to 25 destinations across seven countries, surpassing last summer’s total. The launch was celebrated with a special event, highlighting the airport’s growing role in regional tourism.