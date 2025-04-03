Brussels Airlines gears up to transport 1 million passengers during Easter and Spring break

Brussels Airlines is set for a bustling Easter and spring holiday season, expecting to transport approximately 1 million passengers over the coming weeks. The airline, the fastest-growing carrier within the Lufthansa Group, has increased its capacity by 20% compared to the same period last year, positioning itself to accommodate the holiday rush effectively.

In preparation for the increased demand, Brussels Airlines has significantly expanded its fleet since Easter 2024. The airline added a long-haul Airbus A330 and an additional Airbus A320 for its European operations. Furthermore, four Airbus A220 aircraft have been temporarily leased to bolster capacity for the entire IATA summer season. This expansion supports Brussels Airlines’ ambitious growth strategy, allowing for the introduction of new destinations and increased frequency on existing routes.

One of the highlights of this growth is the addition of Funchal, Madeira, to the airline’s network, with flights launching on the first day of the Flemish Easter holiday. Known for its breathtaking natural landscapes, Madeira is set to attract Belgian travelers seeking scenic getaways.

Belgian travelers continue to favor sunny destinations during the holidays, with Malaga, Barcelona, Rome, Lisbon, and Madrid ranking as the top choices. However, for those still looking for a last-minute getaway, Brussels Airlines suggests considering Berlin, Copenhagen, or Prague, where some availability remains.

“The demand for Easter travel is particularly strong, especially for sunny destinations,” said Greet Vandebos, Head of Leisure Sales at Brussels Airlines. “If you’re still searching for a last-minute holiday, I recommend looking into cities like Berlin, Copenhagen, or Prague. We are also thrilled to introduce Funchal into our network, a destination famous for its stunning natural scenery.”

Brussels Airlines’ announcement follows projections by Brussels Airport, which anticipates handling 1.2 million passengers during the Flemish Easter break (April 4–20), a 100,000-passenger increase from last year. The busiest travel day is expected to be April 18, with 77,500 travelers passing through the airport.

To enhance passenger experience, Brussels Airport has introduced new amenities, including a Belgian design store, a Victoria’s Secret outlet, Bar Festiv, and an animal relief area. Travelers are advised to arrive early, check flight details via the Brussels Airport app, and adhere to baggage regulations.