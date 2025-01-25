Emirates to resume flights to Beirut and Baghdad in February

Emirates has announced the resumption of daily flights to Beirut and Baghdad starting 1 February 2025, with plans to expand its Beirut operations in April.

From February, flights to Beirut’s Rafic Al Hariri International Airport will operate daily using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering over 5,000 weekly seats in three-class configurations. The airline will enhance its Beirut service further with a second daily flight starting 1 April, boosting connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Dubai and beyond.

Baghdad flights will also return to daily operations on 1 February, utilising a Boeing 777. These flights will offer two distinct schedules based on the day of the week to accommodate passenger demand.

Flight Details

Beirut : 1 February launch : EK953 departs Dubai at 11:30, lands in Beirut at 14:00. Return EK954 leaves Beirut at 15:30, arriving in Dubai at 21:20. 1 April addition : EK957 departs Dubai at 07:30, lands in Beirut at 10:30. Return EK958 departs Beirut at 12:05, arriving in Dubai at 16:55.

: Baghdad : Sunday, Monday, Wednesday : EK941 departs Dubai at 08:05, lands in Baghdad at 09:50. Return EK942 departs Baghdad at 11:25, arriving in Dubai at 14:35. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday : EK943 departs Dubai at 13:00, lands in Baghdad at 14:25. Return EK944 departs Baghdad at 15:55, arriving in Dubai at 19:10.

:

Tickets are now available through the Emirates website, app, retail stores, contact centres, and travel agents.