Emirates to resume flights to Beirut and Baghdad in February

Emirates has announced the resumption of daily flights to Beirut and Baghdad starting 1 February 2025, with plans to expand its Beirut operations in April.
From February, flights to Beirut’s Rafic Al Hariri International Airport will operate daily using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering over 5,000 weekly seats in three-class configurations. The airline will enhance its Beirut service further with a second daily flight starting 1 April, boosting connectivity for passengers travelling to and from Dubai and beyond.
Baghdad flights will also return to daily operations on 1 February, utilising a Boeing 777. These flights will offer two distinct schedules based on the day of the week to accommodate passenger demand.
Flight Details
- Beirut:
- 1 February launch: EK953 departs Dubai at 11:30, lands in Beirut at 14:00. Return EK954 leaves Beirut at 15:30, arriving in Dubai at 21:20.
- 1 April addition: EK957 departs Dubai at 07:30, lands in Beirut at 10:30. Return EK958 departs Beirut at 12:05, arriving in Dubai at 16:55.
- Baghdad:
- Sunday, Monday, Wednesday: EK941 departs Dubai at 08:05, lands in Baghdad at 09:50. Return EK942 departs Baghdad at 11:25, arriving in Dubai at 14:35.
- Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: EK943 departs Dubai at 13:00, lands in Baghdad at 14:25. Return EK944 departs Baghdad at 15:55, arriving in Dubai at 19:10.
Tickets are now available through the Emirates website, app, retail stores, contact centres, and travel agents.