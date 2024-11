Berlin: easyJet launches expanded winter flight schedule with six new destinations

easyJet has announced its 2024/2025 winter flight schedule, introducing new routes from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) to popular winter and city break destinations.

Starting this season, travellers can fly to Agadir in Morocco on Tuesdays and Sundays, and to Lyon, France every Friday and Sunday from 8 November. The airline has also resumed its route to Cairo, Egypt, with flights available on Wednesdays and Fridays starting 6 November.

In December, easyJet will add routes for those seeking winter experiences in Europe’s north, including Tromsø, Norway (starting 6 December) and Rovaniemi, Finland (starting 7 December), ideal for travellers hoping to view the northern lights. Flights to Liverpool, UK, will resume from 14 February 2025.

New Winter Routes Overview:

Agadir (Tues, Sun) – Started 5 November

Additionally, easyJet has increased flight frequencies to Madeira, Marsa Alam, Barcelona, Malaga, Rome, Geneva, Zurich, Bristol, and Edinburgh from BER, offering more flexibility and options for winter travellers.