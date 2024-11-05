TUI fly Netherlands retires its last Boeing 767, ending era for TUI Group

TUI fly Netherlands has officially retired its last Boeing 767-300ER, marking the end of Boeing 767 operations across the TUI Group. The final passenger flight of the nearly 25-year-old aircraft PH-OYJ (formerly OO-JNL) took place on November 3, 2024, on a round-trip from Amsterdam to Lanzarote via Fuerteventura. Following its farewell flight, the aircraft was ferried to Istanbul for conversion into a freighter.

Originally delivered to Thomson Airways in 2000, PH-OYJ served multiple carriers, including Arke Fly and TUI fly Belgium, before rejoining TUI fly Netherlands in early 2023. Over the years, TUI’s various airlines had operated a significant 767 fleet, with TUI Airways (UK) alone managing up to 18 aircraft at one point. TUI Group announced its intention to phase out the 767 fleet by 2024, replacing them with more modern B787-8s and evaluating the B737-10 as a potential narrowbody replacement.

With the retirement of PH-OYJ, TUI fly Netherlands’ widebody fleet now consists of five B787-8s and one B777-200ER wet-leased from Privilege Style. This final flight ends the Boeing 767’s longstanding service in the Dutch aviation sector, where it was once operated by Martinair, KLM, Air Holland, and other airlines.