In a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, Western intelligence officials have revealed disturbing details about a secret Russian operation designed to ignite fires on cargo and passenger flights during transatlantic journeys. The report sheds light on explosive-laden parcels that were discovered in July at DHL logistics hubs in Leipzig, Germany, and Birmingham, UK. These packages, disguised as electrical massage devices shipped from Lithuania, were allegedly meant to ignite or explode mid-flight, potentially causing catastrophic damage.

The July incidents involved packages containing “highly flammable substances” intended to create fires strong enough to bring down an aircraft. Authorities believe this was a “rehearsal” for a larger-scale attack on a transatlantic flight headed for North America. This chilling plan only became apparent after the fires erupted on the ground rather than mid-flight, sparking an international investigation.

In late October, Polish intelligence arrested four suspects linked to the plot, and another suspect, who allegedly arranged for the packages to be sent from Lithuania using fake return addresses, was detained in September. Polish authorities also stated that two additional suspects are wanted internationally, describing the group’s goal as testing shipping routes to North America.

Pawel Szota, the head of Poland’s foreign intelligence service, pointed directly to Moscow, stating, “Do Russian political leaders realize the potential consequences if one of these packages exploded, leading to mass casualties?” His remarks echoed widespread concerns in the intelligence community about escalating Russian aggression through covert operations.

During a recent parliamentary hearing in Germany, Thomas Haldenwang, head of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz), shared unsettling insights into how close this incident came to disaster. Haldenwang revealed that a package caught fire at DHL’s Leipzig hub, but due to a flight delay, the package had remained on the ground. Had the fire ignited in the air, the consequences could have been devastating.

Tests by German investigators indicated that standard onboard firefighting equipment would have struggled to contain the flames, which could have forced pilots to make an emergency landing—or worse, led to a catastrophic mid-flight crash.

As outlined in The Times, the near-tragedy described by Haldenwang paints a grim picture of what might have transpired. Imagine a passenger aircraft high over the North Atlantic, its cargo hold suddenly ablaze. The crew rushes to contain the flames, only to find the fire spreading uncontrollably. The pilots, with few options, recognize the urgent need for a nearby runway. Yet the closest safe landing spots lie almost an hour away in Iceland or Newfoundland, leaving the fate of everyone on board in peril before the cause of the fire is even determined.

This attempted sabotage has raised alarms among international intelligence agencies. Earlier reports from Aviation24.be highlighted German intelligence accusing Russia of sabotage, with Haldenwang addressing parliament on how this plot nearly resulted in an air disaster. The event has sparked a heightened alert across Europe and North America, particularly concerning the safety of transatlantic flights.