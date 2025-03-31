Truck collides with parked easyJet A320 at Paris Orly after driver falls asleep

In the early morning of 31 March, a truck designated to clean the tarmac of Paris Orly collided with a parked easyJet Airbus A320, registered OE-IJO. An investigation into the mishap has been launched.

Luckily, nobody got injured. The airline, however, was forced to cancel its morning flight between Paris Orly and Rome Fiumicino.

The following images appeared on social media:

? Ce matin, à l’aéroport de Paris-Orly, un engin aéroportuaire chargé du nettoyage et de l’entretien du tarmac a percuté le fuselage d’un Airbus A320 d’easyJet. ??Selon les premières informations, le conducteur de l’engin se serait apparemment endormi au volant, sous réserve… pic.twitter.com/y3EVdl7hrP — air plus news (@airplusnews) March 31, 2025

PARIS ?JET CRASH Lorry smashes into easyJet plane on airport tarmac sparking travel chaos as shocking pics show wrecked fuselage March 31, 2025 EASYJET passengers’ travel plans went belly-up today when a lorry accelerated into the undercarriage of a jet. Chaos ensued as… pic.twitter.com/BAuqttSiCN — Abhay (@AstuteGaba) March 31, 2025