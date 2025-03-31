Truck collides with parked easyJet A320 at Paris Orly after driver falls asleep

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
0

In the early morning of 31 March, a truck designated to clean the tarmac of Paris Orly collided with a parked easyJet Airbus A320, registered OE-IJO. An investigation into the mishap has been launched. 

Luckily, nobody got injured. The airline, however, was forced to cancel its morning flight between Paris Orly and Rome Fiumicino.

The following images appeared on social media:

