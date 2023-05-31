BOC Aviation delivers one Boeing 737-8 MAX to Eastar Jet

Aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation has delivered a Boeing 737-8 aircraft for lease to Eastar Jet. The aircraft is powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines.

“We are pleased to participate in Eastar’s growth story and to welcome it as a new customer as we continue to provide the latest technology aircraft,” said Robert Martin, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BOC Aviation. “Korea and Asia-Pacific are markets that are recovering their vibrancy as they enjoy renewed growth and this transaction is emblematic of the demand from customers that we are working with.”

“With the proactive cooperation of BOC Aviation, we were able to successfully deliver a Boeing 737-8 aircraft within the scheduled date,” said Sang-Jong, Yoo, Chief Operating Officer of Eastar Jet. “We had experienced the operational efficiency of Boeing 737-8 by operating it for the first time in South Korea. Starting with this Boeing 737-8, we will expand our routes and initiate substantial business expansion.”