BOC Aviation purchases six Airbus A32Oneo family aircraft for lease to Condor

BOC Aviation Limited is pleased to announce it has agreed to purchase four new Airbus A321eo and two new Airbus A320neo aircraft from Airbus S.A.S. The aircraft will be leased to Condor Flugdienst GmbH on long-term leases and are scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028.

“We are delighted to be working with Condor once again, supporting its fleet growth and renewal with these six latest technology aircraft,” said Steven Townend, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, BOC Aviation. “This transaction adds to our delivery pipeline of the world’s most advanced aircraft models, which will enable our Company to continue on its path of long-term sustainable growth.”

“The successful deal with BOC Aviation Limited is another important step to become the operator of one of the most modern and efficient fleets in Europe. The partnership is extremely important for us and we are grateful for the continuous support and trustful cooperation with our new partner”, said Björn Walther, Chief Financial Officer, Condor.