BOC Aviation signs finance leases with IndiGo for four Airbus A320neo aircraft

BOC Aviation Limited is pleased to announce that it has entered into a finance lease transaction involving four Airbus A320NEO aircraft with InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (“IndiGo”). The aircraft are all powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines. All four aircraft are scheduled for delivery in 2024.

“We are pleased to be closing another four finance leases with IndiGo. We continue to work closely with our long-time customer to support its expansion strategy as it builds a fleet of latest technology fuel-efficient aircraft,” said Steven Townend, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, BOC Aviation. “This is our first transaction in the year of the dragon, and it sets the tone for the year as we continue growing our fleet by investing in the latest generation aircraft and partnering with high-quality customers.”

“We are pleased to announce that we have extended our partnership with BOC Aviation through a lease agreement for four Airbus A320neo aircraft. These aircraft will be instrumental in supporting our expansion plans and strengthening our position in both domestic and international markets. At IndiGo, we are dedicated to providing our customers with unparalleled travel experiences, and this partnership will allow us to continue delivering affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel across our extensive 6E network,” said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo.