Ryanair urges EU cCitizens to vote in EU elections, emphasising benefits of low-fare air travel

Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline, launched a campaign to encourage EU citizens to vote in the upcoming EU elections on 6-9 June. The airline highlights the significant role of the EU single market and deregulation of air travel in facilitating the growth of low-fare airline travel across Europe.

CEO Michael O’Leary emphasises the importance of supporting parties that advocate for the deregulation of air travel and the continued growth of low-fare air travel: “We strongly encourage all EU citizens to vote in favour of those parties who support the deregulation of air travel and who support the growth of low fare air travel, the freedom of movement of EU citizens across Europe.”

Ryanair has led this revolution in low-fare air travel together with other low-cost airlines, such as easyJet, Wizz, Jet2, and others. Ryanair stresses the positive impact of this growth on tourism and job creation across Europe’s regions.

Additionally, the airline is investing in fuel-efficient aircraft to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions per passenger.