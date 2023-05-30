After an absence of four years, United Airlines relaunches New York, Newark – Malaga route

On Thursday 1 June, United Airlines will resume its direct flight between New York, Newark, United States and Malaga, Spain after an absence of nearly four years. The U.S. carrier will connect the two cities three times weekly.

The first flight will depart Newark on 31 May at 17:55 local time and will land at Malaga Airport after a scheduled flight of seven hours and forty minutes. The return flight will depart on the 2nd of May at 9:40 local time for an expected flight of eight hours and thirty-five minutes.

For this reason, Jacobo Florido, Councilor for Tourism in Malaga, wants to stress the importance of this tourism in the province and stated that the city’s tourist objective is to attract the American public: “Tourists spend more time in the city ??and spend more on average. If we can manage to reach the American market, it would be a success,” he says.