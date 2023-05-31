United States: Chinese fighter jet performs “aggressive maneuver” in front of U.S. fighter jet

Bart Noëth
The United States has denounced an “aggressive maneuver” of a Chinese fighter jet. Footage, distributed by the U.S. Department of Defense, indicate that the Chinese fighter jet came very close to one of its aircraft during a flight over the South China Sea, a disputed region of significant strategic importance.

The fighter jet flies just past the fuselage of the Americans, which causes turbulence.

