AirExplore prepares for record-breaking summer season amidst capacity expansion

AirExplore, Slovakia’s largest airline and a member of Avia Solutions Group, anticipates its busiest summer season yet. The company, specializing in charter and ACMI services, is wet-leasing its entire fleet across Europe and operating one cargo aircraft in a scheduled cargo programme.

With a fleet of 14 Boeing 737-800 aircraft, including both passenger and cargo planes, AirExplore is poised to meet the soaring demands of summer travel.

CEO Martin Stulajter predicts that the number of signed contracts indicates this summer will be the busiest in the company’s history. Alongside charter flights, AirExplore offers ACMI services and leases part of its fleet to European carriers, further enhancing its role in the aviation sector.

As the industry prepares for a record-breaking summer, AirExplore remains committed to providing reliable, efficient, and superior services to its clients and partners worldwide.