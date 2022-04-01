Binter launches new flights from several Canary islands to Madeira and to West Africa

The airports of Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and Tenerife Sur will have direct flights with Madeira and the connections of Gran Canaria with Marrakech and Agadir will be reinforced. The airline reinforces the hub in the archipelago, making it possible to connect national and international destinations with Dakar, with a stopover in the Canary Islands

The airline Binter has today announced a significant improvement and expansion of connections between the Canary Islands and Madeira and various destinations in West Africa, such as Dakar, Agadir and Marrakech, starting in July.

The main novelty of this programming change is the firm commitment to Madeira, a destination to which Binter began flying in 2005, when it began its international programme, and in which it will almost double its route programme, going from four in 2021 to seven, with an offer of more than 100,000 seats, which means exceeding the figure for the previous year by 38%.

Starting in July, Binter will open new direct routes to this attractive Portuguese destination from the airports of Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and Tenerife Sur, in addition to reinforcing connections from Gran Canaria, with flights every day of the week. Added to the above is an unprecedented route outside the Canary Islands, which will connect Marrakech and Madeira in summer, the result of joint work between Binter and the Moroccan National Tourist Office (ONMT).

Links from Lanzarote will be on Saturdays at 17:00 and departure from Madeira at 14:40. Fuerteventura will also be connected with Madeira every Saturday at 12:10 and departure from the Portuguese island at 09:40.

In the case of Tenerife South, Binter has scheduled two weekly links for this summer, on Mondays and Wednesdays, which will take off at 13:10. Flights with Tenerife North airport will continue as before, with direct connections on Tuesdays and Saturdays, which added to the new route with Tenerife South will allow for a frequency of 4 weekly connections with the Island.

Position the Canary Islands as a hub for connections with Africa

Another of the keys to the programme presented today by the Canarian company is the creation of an operational hub, with the Canary Islands as the interconnection centre, between Dakar and several national destinations – Murcia, Mallorca, Pamplona and Zaragoza – and international ones – Toulouse, Lille, Turin and Venice -, which is based on the reinforcement of the route between Gran Canaria and the airport of the capital of Senegal and the adaptation of flight schedules to allow connecting routes in both directions.

In this way, from the end of July, Binter will have three frequencies a week between Gran Canaria and Dakar, since a new frequency will be added on Tuesdays to the existing flights on Mondays and Thursdays. These flights leave Gran Canaria at 22:35 and make part of the outward journey and the entire return journey at dawn, which facilitates the connection with the flights that have arrived in Gran Canaria that day, on the way to Dakar, and with those who will leave Gran Canaria for national and European destinations the next day, on the way back from Dakar.

More connections with Agadir and Marrakech

The airline has also announced a reinforcement of scheduled flights from July with Marrakech, which will have three weekly frequencies with Gran Canaria and one with Tenerife, and with Agadir, which adds one more until reaching three weekly. Once again, the joint work between Binter and the ONMT has been a key factor for this improvement in connectivity, as in the case of Madeira-Marrakesh.

In addition to the flights between Agadir and Gran Canaria on Tuesdays and Saturdays, there is a new one on Thursdays departing from the Canary Islands at 10:30 and returning from the Moroccan airport at 12:50.

In the case of Marrakech, Binter will offer three direct links from Gran Canaria with a new connection on Tuesdays leaving at 10:30 and returning at 13:15, in addition to those already made on Thursdays and Sundays. In addition, it also offers a weekly connection with the Tenerife North airport – Ciudad de La Laguna on Saturdays.

31 March 2022