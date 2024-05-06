Qantas faces $66 million penalty for “Ghost Flights” scandal

Qantas, Australia’s flagship airline, faces a hefty $66 million fine after admitting to misleading consumers by selling tickets for flights that had already been cancelled.

The scandal, spanning from May 2021 to August 2023, resulted in prolonged inconvenience for customers and financial loss. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) pursued Qantas through legal channels, highlighting the severity of the airline’s conduct.

Despite initial denial, Qantas ultimately acknowledged its wrongdoing and agreed to compensate 86,000 affected customers. While Qantas CEO Vanessa Hudson expressed remorse and outlined remediation efforts, the incident underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in the airline industry.