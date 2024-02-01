Binter has inaugurated new routes to Madrid

Spanish airline Binter has launched its flights connecting the Canary Islands with Madrid, offering 16 daily flights with comfortable schedules. The inaugural flights took off from Tenerife North and Gran Canaria airports, landing at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport.

Binter plans to make 112 weekly connections with the Spanish capital. The company’s president, Rodolfo Núñez, expressed gratitude to employees, clients, and financial support, emphasising the significance of connecting the Canary Islands with Madrid. The new route is expected to boost tourism and stimulate economic activity in both Madrid and the Canary Islands.

The inauguration was attended by various dignitaries, including the President of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, and the Minister of Territorial Policy and Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres.