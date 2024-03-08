Binter expands foreign programming with increased frequencies and reactivation of Moroccan routes

Binter, the airline based in the Canary Islands, enhances its international offerings with extended frequencies and the revival of routes to Morocco. Notable changes include increased weekly flights to Murcia, maintaining daily connections with Vigo, and the resumption of summer routes to Tangier and Essaouira from the Canary Islands. Additionally, Binter reintroduces the direct flight linking Madeira with Marrakech.

Domestic Routes:

Murcia (RMU) sees a boost to four weekly flights from May (Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays).

Daily flights with Vigo (VGO) are sustained, maintaining a consistent connection with the Canary archipelago.

International Routes:

Tangier (TNG) flights are operational from June 20 to October 24, extending the operating period compared to the previous year.

Links with Essaouira (ESU) are scheduled between July 6 and September 14.

Portugal Connections:

Binter reintroduces the direct flight between Madeira (FNC) and Marrakech (RAK) on Thursdays and Sundays from July to mid-September.

A new connection is added between the Portuguese island and Gran Canaria (LPA) on Sundays during May and June.

Winter Programming:

Binter opens seats for winter outdoor programming, connecting the Canary Islands with various national and international destinations.

All flights can be booked through Binter’s sales channels, including the company’s website, app, phone line, travel agencies, and airport offices. Travellers can access information on conditions and prices for the different destinations through these channels.