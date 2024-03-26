Binter turns 35 with a new record of daily passengers transported

Binter, a fully Canarian airline founded in 1989, celebrates its 35th anniversary with a record number of daily passengers expected on the last day of Holy Week.

The airline has grown significantly, transporting over 83 million passengers and employing more than 2,500 people across 17 companies.

Binter launched 16 daily connections between the Canary Islands and Madrid in February 2024, offering a high-quality alternative to low-cost carriers.

They are committed to the Canary Islands, with a focus on social responsibility through Binter Social which supports initiatives in environment, health, culture, education and sport.

Binter has won numerous awards for its service and is a leading European regional airline.