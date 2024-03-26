Binter turns 35 with a new record of daily passengers transported

André Orban
Binter, a fully Canarian airline founded in 1989, celebrates its 35th anniversary with a record number of daily passengers expected on the last day of Holy Week.

  • The airline has grown significantly, transporting over 83 million passengers and employing more than 2,500 people across 17 companies.
  • Binter launched 16 daily connections between the Canary Islands and Madrid in February 2024, offering a high-quality alternative to low-cost carriers.
  • They are committed to the Canary Islands, with a focus on social responsibility through Binter Social which supports initiatives in environment, health, culture, education and sport.
  • Binter has won numerous awards for its service and is a leading European regional airline.

