“The sky belongs to everyone”: Avianca Airlines unveils new brand concept

After nearly two years of transformation following a successful exit from Chapter 11, Avianca Airlines has unveiled a new brand concept under the motto “the sky belongs to everyone.” The airline, which has operated for 104 years and is the second oldest globally, has transitioned from an uppercase “A” to a lowercase “a” in its logo, symbolizing its evolution into an airline that is now more inclusive and accessible to all.

Avianca’s CEO, Adrian Neuhauser, described this transformation as one of the most significant reinventions in aviation history. The new Avianca aims to be friendly, agile, accessible, attentive, and cheerful. It strives to provide a more personalized and welcoming experience to all passengers, where everyone is valued, and the sky is open to all.

This rebranding comes as a result of strategic initiatives aimed at making Avianca a more efficient, competitive, and sustainable airline. Key highlights of the transformation include:

Increased capacity with a 20% expansion in the A320 fleet, providing 180 seats.

Expanded availability with 39 million seats in 24 countries.

Improved punctuality, making Avianca the world’s most punctual airline in September.

A simplified fleet with only two types of aircraft, the A320 and 787.

Plans to add 16 more A320 aircraft this month and an additional 100 A320neo aircraft starting in 2025.

Enhanced connectivity within Colombia, with millions of seats and customers flying both domestically and internationally.

More flexibility for passengers to choose the services and amenities they want.

Extensive route expansion with 146 routes, 74 destinations, and 24 countries in operation by the end of 2023.

A focus on sustainability, resulting in a 25% reduction in carbon footprint per passenger transported.

Continued growth of the LifeMiles loyalty program, boasting 12.4 million members.

Avianca Cargo achieving a top-three ranking among cargo airlines in the Americas, transporting 258,000 tons of cargo to and from the region.

This comprehensive transformation reflects Avianca’s commitment to providing a more inclusive and sustainable travel experience for all passengers while remaining competitive and efficient in the aviation industry.