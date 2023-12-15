Avianca Airlines inaugurates direct flight connecting Chicago to Guatemala City

Avianca Airlines has introduced a new direct flight linking Chicago O’Hare to Guatemala City, aiming to enhance international connectivity for travellers. The route will offer three weekly flights operated by Airbus A320 aircraft, providing over 1,000 seats each week.

Avianca’s focus is on expanding travel opportunities and cultural experiences for passengers from Chicago to Guatemala, emphasising convenience and direct connectivity. The airline sees this as an important step in supporting Chicago’s global connectivity and strengthening its position as a major economic hub. Tickets for this route can be purchased through various channels including Avianca’s website, call center, and travel agencies.