Siem Reap’s new airport, Cambodia, welcomes 17 flights on its first day of commercial operations

Siem Reap Angkor International Airport (SAI) celebrated a momentous milestone as it commenced commercial operations, welcoming a total of 17 commercial flights on its inaugural day. The opening of this large-scale airport marks a significant development for Cambodia, as it seeks to boost post-COVID-19 tourism recovery, particularly in the renowned Siem Reap province, home to the iconic Angkor Wat Archeological Park.

The inauguration was attended by dignitaries, including Vongsey Visoth, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in charge of the Office of the Council of Ministers, Mao Havannall, Minister responsible for the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation, and Sok Soken, Minister of Tourism and representative of Angkor International Airport Investment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

SAI adheres to international aviation standards and has successfully conducted airport flight demonstrations, check-in demos, passenger boarding tests, and landings.

With a capacity to manage seven million passengers annually, the airport has plans to expand to accommodate 12 million passengers per year by 2040. It can also handle 10,000 tonnes of air cargo annually, which is set to increase to 26,000 tonnes by 2040. Additionally, the airport has the capability to handle 65,800 flights per year in 2023, with projections to increase to 112,700 flights annually by 2040.

The airport’s construction, initiated in March 2020, required an investment of approximately $1.1 billion from Angkor International Airport Investment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. The development was attributed to the strong bilateral ties between China and Cambodia.

The official inauguration of SAI is scheduled for November 16, 2023, with the participation of Prime Minister Hun Manet and Chinese dignitaries.

As of the first eight months of 2023, Cambodia has seen a significant increase in registered air travellers, marking a year-on-year growth of 180 percent, according to statistics from the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation.

Situated in Tayek commune, Sotr Nikum district, SAI is strategically located around 51 kilometres from Siem Reap provincial city and 40 kilometres from the renowned Angkor Wat Temple. The new airport is expected to boost the tourism sector and local economic activities, contributing to Cambodia’s thriving tourism industry, which is a cornerstone of its economy. In 2019, the country welcomed 6.61 million international tourists, generating substantial revenue of $4.92 billion, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

