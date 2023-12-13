Avianca inaugurates flight connecting San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Medellin, Colombia

Avianca Airlines has launched a new route connecting San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Medellin, Colombia. This initiative aims to strengthen international connectivity for Puerto Rico, offering travellers new opportunities to explore Colombia.

The airline is operating four weekly flights using Airbus A320 aircraft, providing over 1,400 seats per week. This direct route significantly reduces travel time, spanning approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Tickets for this route can be purchased through various channels including Avianca.com, the mobile app, physical sales points, and travel agencies.

Aristides Luna, Avianca’s sales manager for North America, emphasised the commitment to improving Puerto Rico’s global connections and providing a convenient travel option to Medellin, a key Colombian destination.