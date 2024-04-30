Austrian Airlines faces Q1 setback amid labour disputes, focuses on regaining passenger trust for summer season

Austrian Airlines reports its second-worst Q1 result, with an Adjusted EBIT of EUR -122 million, attributing the loss to labour disputes, reduced bookings, and rising costs.

Despite challenges, the airline aims to rebuild passenger trust following the successful agreement on a new collective labour agreement until 2026. Passenger numbers increased by 11%, reaching around 2.5 million.

For the summer, Austrian Airlines adds three new destinations, including Boston. With operational reliability as a priority, the airline aims for a top 3 position in European punctuality rankings, aided by the introduction of Boeing 787-9 long-haul aircraft.