Technical glitch disrupts baggage processing at Brussels Airport

By
André Orban
A technical issue with a baggage sorter caused disruption to baggage processing at Brussels Airport on Tuesday morning.

Some flights departed without luggage, but the situation returned to normal by late morning. Passengers affected by delayed baggage are advised to contact their airline, while the airport works to resolve the issue promptly.

