Technical glitch disrupts baggage processing at Brussels Airport

A technical issue with a baggage sorter caused disruption to baggage processing at Brussels Airport on Tuesday morning.

Some flights departed without luggage, but the situation returned to normal by late morning. Passengers affected by delayed baggage are advised to contact their airline, while the airport works to resolve the issue promptly.

Due to a technical issue baggage handling is disturbed this morning at #brusselsairport. Unfortunately, certain flights will depart without baggage. We do our utmost with our partners to resolve the issue and deliver the delayed baggage asap. More info: https://t.co/0FcxF5KJVA pic.twitter.com/2mflpfZuSw — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) April 30, 2024