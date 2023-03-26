Faroese airline Atlantic Airways flies to the USA in August

The flights from Vagar will go to Stewart Airport (SWF), and from here it will take an hour and a half to get to New York City by train or by car.

Atlantic Airways expects to fly for the first time to the USA at the end of August. Initially, the plan was to fly from Faroe’s airport at Vagar (FAE) to Newark Airport (EWR), closer to the city centre.

But now, the planned destination is not one of the big airports, but rather a smaller airport just outside New York: Stewart. From here it takes about an hour and a half to get to the Big Apple.

Source: Kari Mikkelsen on KVF