Icelandair announces new route to the Faroe Islands in cooperation with Atlantic Airways

Icelandair has announced that it will be adding the Faroe Islands as a new destination to its route network. The airline plans to operate between five and six flights per week from May to October 2024. The flights will depart from Keflavik Airport in Iceland, providing convenient connections to Icelandair’s extensive network in Europe and North America.

The Faroe Islands, situated between Iceland and Scotland, have been gaining popularity as a tourist destination known for its stunning natural beauty, warm hospitality, and local cuisine.

In addition to the new route announcement, Faroese airline Atlantic Airways and Icelandair have signed a Letter of Intent to cooperate. The two companies recognise the potential for offering customers seamless connections between the Faroe Islands and Icelandair’s destinations in Europe and North America.

Bogi Nils Bogason, CEO of Icelandair, expressed excitement about the new destination and the strong interest from customers around the world. He believes that the increased flight frequency will strengthen the bond between the people of the Faroe Islands and Iceland. The airline will work on expanding its existing cooperation with Atlantic Airways.

Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO of Atlantic Airways, stated that their mission is to connect the Faroe Islands, and the agreement with Icelandair will enable even closer connectivity between the Faroe Islands and Iceland. The partnership will benefit American tourists, who represent an important and growing segment in the Faroe Islands, by providing enhanced access to Iceland and Icelandair’s extensive network of routes to the US and Europe.