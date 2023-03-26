Unruly passenger over Iceland on KLM flight to Calgary, the aircraft flies back to Amsterdam Schiphol after many hours

An aggressive passenger on board KLM flight KL677 to the Canadian city of Calgary (YYC) has been handcuffed by the crew. The Boeing 777-200ER registered PH-BQB was near Iceland, but returned to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. The plane landed there around 18:00 after 5 hours of flight.

According to spokespersons for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee and KLM, it is not yet clear who the aggressive passenger was targeting on board. However, the situation was so serious that the man was overpowered and had to be handcuffed to his chair.

The Marechaussee waited for the flight at Schiphol at the gate and boarded the flight to apprehend the passenger.

Source: NH Nieuws