New York Stewart International Airport launches nation’s first nonstop service to Faroe Islands

New Atlantic Airways flights add to Airport’s existing unique and competitive options for domestic and international travellers

Seasonal weekly nonstop service begins in August; tickets available in May 2023

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey today announced the nation’s first-ever nonstop service to the Faroe Islands with flights by Atlantic Airways between New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) and Vágar, the sole airport on the Faroe Islands. The seasonal weekly service will be available from August 22 through October 4, with tickets expected to go on sale on May 15, 2023. This new route was announced one month ago by Atlantic Airways.

Known for its awe-inspiring landscapes and eco-tourism, the Faroe Islands are not easily accessible from the United States due to the Danish territory’s remote location in the North Atlantic Ocean and historically limited air service. Vágar Airport serves the territorial capital of Tórshavn, which is also its largest city.

“The Port Authority remains committed to offering greater connectivity to more destinations from New York Stewart International Airport,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “The airport’s connection to vibrant new international destinations continues to cement the Port District’s status as a gateway to and from the rest of the world and provides new economic opportunities for the Hudson Valley region. We anticipate that Atlantic Airways’ new service will bring in more tourism dollars while creating new local jobs.”

“Offering nonstop service to the Faroe Islands is a historic first not just for New York Stewart, but for the nation,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “In recent years, the Port Authority has steadily invested in New York Stewart’s transformation to an attractive, modern destination with a brand-new customs hall and unique, competitive choices for both domestic and international travellers. We look forward to our partnership with Atlantic Airways.”

“We are very excited about this new historic route between the Faroe Islands to the US,” said Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO of Atlantic Airways. “Interest for this new route is very high on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Atlantic Airways plans to operate weekly flights between Vágar (FAE) and New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) on Wednesdays, with return flights to SWF on Tuesdays. The service will be conducted on an Airbus A320neo and will take approximately six hours.

To accommodate travellers from the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area, Coach USA provides conveniently timed bus transfers to and from SWF, which is located roughly 70 miles from New York City. Coach USA’s Stewart Airport Express is the quickest and most affordable way to get between New York Stewart International Airport and New York City. Buses depart the Midtown Bus Terminal in Manhattan and arrive in front of SWF’s passenger terminal. A Wall Street Journal reporter recently took the bus to SWF and noted: “Getting there was far smoother than I’d imagined.”

Since the Port Authority acquired the airport in November 2007, it has invested more than $220 million in facility improvements and recently completed a $37 million terminal expansion, which included the construction of a permanent U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) inspection station to support new air service and accommodate additional international travellers. The new facility added 20,000 square feet of space to the existing terminal, allowing CBP to efficiently screen up to 400 international passengers per hour.

SWF offers minimal wait times at security, seamless border and customs checks, and simple baggage claim.