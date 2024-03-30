Twenty-two people injured and seven hospitalised after severe turbulence on United Airlines transatlantic flight

United Airlines flight UA85 travelling from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Newark, New Jersey, was forced into an emergency landing at New York Stewart International Airport after encountering severe turbulence.

The Boeing 787-10 registered N14016 had 312 passengers onboard, and 22 individuals were injured during the turbulence. Ambulances were present at the scene to transport the injured to St. Luke’s Hospital, with 15 passengers treated onsite for minor ailments like motion sickness.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) confirmed the safe landing of Flight UA85 around 18:45 local time on Friday, March 29, after the crew reported a passenger medical emergency. The FAA added that an investigation would be conducted into the incident.

The flight was originally scheduled to land at Newark Liberty International Airport but diverted to New York Stewart International Airport due to the emergency.