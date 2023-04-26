Tired of airline food? ANA lets you switch to a pre-ordered sandwich

All Nippon Airways (ANA) now offers passengers the option to cancel their in-flight meal and switch to a sandwich.

Passengers can select the “No Thank You Option” meal plan via the ANA website up to 24 hours before their flight departs, while business and first-class passengers on certain routes can switch to a Quick and Light Meal.

The change is part of ANA’s efforts to reduce food waste and improve eco-friendliness, and to allow passengers to rest or avoid being disturbed during their flight.

The move comes as many airlines expand their pre-departure lounge offerings, leaving some travellers less hungry when boarding the plane.