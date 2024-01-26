All Nippon Airways (ANA) to launch direct route from Stockholm Arlanda airport to Tokyo Haneda

As announced earlier, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest airline and a Star Alliance member, will establish a direct route from Stockholm Arlanda Airport to Tokyo Haneda ahead of the 2024 winter schedule.

ANA’s presence at Stockholm Arlanda will strengthen connectivity between the Swedish capital and Japan, serving as a crucial link to Asia and the South Pacific through ANA’s extensive network.

The new route is expected to enhance business exchange, facilitate tourism, and expedite cargo deliveries, particularly in the technology sector. The service will commence operation before the winter schedule of 2024.