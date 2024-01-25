ANA Group unveils flight schedule for FY2024, emphasising international expansion and increased services

ANA HOLDINGS INC. has announced its flight schedule for fiscal year 2024 (FY2024) with a strategic focus on international expansion, increased services, and enhanced profitability.

ANA will strengthen European routes, introducing new winter routes from Tokyo Haneda to Milan, Stockholm, and Istanbul. During the summer schedule, the Haneda-Vienna route will be resumed while the Haneda-Munich and Haneda-Paris routes will be increased to daily service. The Tokyo Narita-Brussels route remains at two weekly flights. AirJapan will increase its Bangkok route to daily service.

In the domestic sector, ANA plans to deploy Boeing 787-10 aircraft on high-demand routes, while Peach increases flights on key routes.

The cargo sector will maximise profitability by utilising both freighters and increased cargo space on passenger flights.

ANA aims to meet evolving demand trends, leveraging the strengths of its three brands: ANA, Peach, and AirJapan.