Two passengers mess it up on a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Tenerife

The National Police waited for them at the airport to proceed with their arrest

Another fistfight on a flight to Tenerife

As soon as the door of Boeing 737-800 (registered G-RUKA) opened, two passengers on Ryanair UK flight RK1249 from Manchester to Tenerife South were arrested this Wednesday by National Police agents for causing incidents during the journey.

As reported by Spanish Air Traffic Control on their Twitter account, the crew requested police presence upon arrival due to two conflicting passengers on board.

Vuelo procedente de Manchester llegando a #Tenerife Sur solicita presencia policial a su llegada por dos pasajeros conflictivos a bordo. Todo nuestro apoyo a los tripulantes que deben hacer frente a este tipo de situaciones. #Trabajoenequipo pic.twitter.com/WOqLkDxvsD — ????Controladores Aéreos ???????? (@controladores) April 26, 2023

This is not the first time that incidents of this type have occurred with passengers who board a plane from the United Kingdom bound for Tenerife and mess it up on board, in many cases also after having ingested a large amount of alcohol.

Last Saturday, another flight to Tenerife, from the English city of Liverpool, landed with more than a dozen conflicting passengers on board, a circumstance that led the crew to request police presence upon arrival.

The pilots had to shorten the approach and landing manoeuvre as much as possible so as not to prolong the situation.

This same month of April, a man identified as Eric Forrest, 55, was banned for life by the airline Jet2 after starring in a scandal aboard a flight that left Glasgow for the Tenerife Sur airport. According to the airline, Forrest was aggressive, consumed alcohol illegally, intimidated other passengers and is suspected of using drugs before urinating in the plane’s cabin.

The flight had to be diverted to Faro, Portugal, where Forrest was not arrested but was prohibited from continuing his journey. Passengers on the flight suffered a 24-hour delay due to the situation. Jet2 reported that it will vigorously pursue Mr Forrest for the costs incurred by the airline as a result of this diversion, and has banned him for life, while awaiting financial compensation for what happened.

Source: El Dia