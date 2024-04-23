ANA and Air India forge codeshare alliance for enhanced connectivity

All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Air India have embarked on a codeshare partnership to bridge Japan and India, commencing May 23. Travellers can now seamlessly combine flights across both carriers into a single ticket, accessing premium services like lounge access and priority boarding.

ANA will code its flights on Air India’s Tokyo Narita-New Delhi route, while Air India will code ANA’s flights between Tokyo Haneda-New Delhi and Tokyo Narita-Mumbai. The collaboration aims to bolster air connectivity between the two nations, fostering economic and commercial ties.

Further expansion plans and ticket availability will be announced pending government approval.