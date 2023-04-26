Icelandair to launch scheduled flights to Verona

Verona, Italy has been added to Icelandair’s route network, with weekly flights between 20 December and 2 March. Icelandair has before offered charter flights to Verona, but this is the first time Verona is added to the schedule.

Verona is a great ski destination and part of Icelandair’s diverse offering to winter sport destinations. In winter 2023-2024, ski destinations include among others, Munich, Salzburg, Zurich, Verona, Oslo, and Vancouver.

All destinations can be booked as flights only, but also as packages, including hotel, ski resort transport and tour guides, Further information about the travel selection can be found on Icelandair’s website.

Tómas Ingason, Chief Revenue Officer:

“Verona is an exciting new destination and a great addition to our diverse winter sport offerings. We have previously offered charter flights to Verona, but with the integration of Icelandair and Vita, new opportunities have opened to add more destination to our schedule and more varied travel options, whether packages or flight only.”