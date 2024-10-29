KLM launches double daily service from Belfast City Airport to Amsterdam

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has officially launched its new double daily service from Belfast City Airport to Amsterdam, increasing connectivity options for passengers travelling to the Netherlands and onward destinations.

The additional service includes a daily departure at 06:30, offering year-round flexibility for both business and leisure travellers. With up to 14 flights weekly, passengers can now connect seamlessly via Amsterdam Schiphol to major cities such as Istanbul, Budapest, Rio de Janeiro, and key locations across the United States.

Katy Best, Chief Commercial Officer at Belfast City Airport, welcomed the expansion, emphasising the airport’s commitment to providing a broad route network and enhanced connectivity for Northern Ireland travellers. Jerome Salemi, General Manager of Air France-KLM (UK and Ireland), highlighted that the expanded schedule will also allow for convenient day trips between Belfast and Amsterdam.