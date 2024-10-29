Port Authority of New York and New Jersey airports set new record for September, poised for busiest year ever

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced today that its airports achieved their busiest September on record, with 11.9 million passengers, surpassing the previous record set in September 2023 by over 100,000 passengers.

This milestone contributes to what is projected to be the busiest year in the history of the Port Authority’s commercial airports.

Passenger traffic from January through September 2024 reached approximately 109.7 million, marking an increase of about 1.5 million over the same period in 2023. While volumes decreased by 11 percent from August, reflecting the end of the peak summer travel season, September’s record-breaking numbers emphasise sustained growth throughout the year.

Port Authority’s commercial airports are now on track to surpass the annual passenger record set in 2023.