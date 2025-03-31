Amsterdam Schiphol runway 18R-36L (Polderbaan) fully reopens ahead of schedule after glare of solar panels issue solved

André Orban
Amsterdam Schiphol’s Runway 18R-36L (a.k.a. Polderbaan) is fully operational as of today, March 31, ending temporary landing restrictions one week early.

Following safety studies and observation flights, the glare from nearby solar panels is no longer obstructing pilots’ visibility due to the sun’s changing position. The Integral Safety Management System (ISMS), comprising LVNL, KLM, easyJet, and Schiphol, has confirmed the runway is safe for landings in all conditions.

The aviation sector will continue monitoring for potential glare issues in the future and is working with local authorities to develop a permanent solution.

