Amsterdam Schiphol Airport reports slight passenger growth in February 2025

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport handled 4.7 million passengers in February 2025, a 1% increase from 2024. Of these, 2.8 million were direct passengers, while 1.9 million transferred at the airport. The UK, Spain, Italy, Turkey, and the US remained the top destinations.

Flights: 34,342 total flights, a 2% decline from 2024. 27,706 flights were within Europe, while 6,636 were intercontinental.

Cargo: 1,239 all-cargo flights, down 7% from 2024, with a slight decrease in cargo volume expected.

Schiphol continues to see strong European demand despite a decline in flight operations and cargo activity.