Belfast City Airport named UK’s most punctual airport for second year

By
André Orban
-
0
4
Michael McDowell, Airfield Operations Manager, and Judith Davis, Airport Operations Manager

Belfast City Airport has been recognised as the UK’s Most Punctual Airport for 2024, maintaining its top ranking for on-time arrivals and departures across 25 major UK airports, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Chief Operating Officer Mark Beattie credited the airport’s efficiency, convenience, and customer-focused service for its continued success, emphasizing the team’s dedication to seamless travel and minimal wait times.

Located just five minutes from Belfast city centre, the airport offers flights across the UK and Europe through airlines including Aer Lingus, British Airways, easyJet, KLM, and Loganair, alongside charter partners Royal Caribbean, Travel Solutions, and TUI.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.