Lufthansa Cargo launches first direct Transpacific freighter service from Vietnam to the USA

On Sunday, October 27, 2024, Lufthansa Cargo launched its first direct transpacific freighter service from Asia to North America, with flight LH8019 departing from Ho Chi Minh City (SGN) to Los Angeles (LAX). This new route is operated by Lufthansa Cargo’s JV subsidiary AeroLogic, using a B777F freighter with aircraft ID D-AALO.

The service aligns with the start of the winter flight schedule and aims to meet rising demand driven by Vietnam’s rapidly growing economy, connecting Vietnamese and American markets more efficiently. “This new freighter connection highlights our commitment to connecting economies,” stated Ashwin Bhat, CEO of Lufthansa Cargo.

With this addition, Lufthansa Cargo now offers 89 weekly B777F freighter services, including 50 frequencies to 17 destinations in Asia. The expanded network, which spans over 350 destinations in 100 countries, enables Lufthansa Cargo to support growing global e-commerce demands and dynamic market environments.